US intelligence has abundant evidence on the origin of the coronavirus and asks Biden for more time for analysis



Aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Photo: Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus within 90 days came after US intelligence told the White House that they have a large body of unexamined evidence that could shed light on this issue.

This is explained today by The New York Times, who assures that the country’s intelligence services Biden was asked for additional time to computerize all the material they have.

“Extraordinary” amount of computing resources

According to the newspaper, which cites intelligence officials as a source, these services will try to apply an “extraordinary” amount of computer resources to verify if Sars-Cov-2 accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, epicenter of the pandemic.

These investigations suggest that the US Government may not have exhausted the databases available to Chinese communications, the movement of workers in the aforementioned laboratory and the pattern of how the outbreak of the disease originated in the city from Wuhan.

They seek to determine if the Chinese government covered up an accident

Biden’s initiative, which has generated an exchange of accusations in Beijing and Washington, aims to pressure allied countries and US intelligence agencies to extract existing information on the subject, such as interceptions, witnesses or biological evidence, as well as search some evidence that can determine whether the Chinese government covered up an accident.

However, the newspaper recalls that the effort to obtain evidence of the intercepted communications within China, a notoriously difficult objective, has had little result.

Former intelligence officials and others on the job have said they highly doubt anyone will find an email, text message or document that provides evidence of a laboratory accident.

The theory that the virus arose in a Wuhan laboratory won again after the Wall Street Journal recently published a report that allegedly uncovered that several researchers from the city’s Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 .

On Monday, China called this information “false”, but Biden stressed yesterday that Washington and its partners “will pressure” Beijing to participate in a “full and transparent” international investigation.