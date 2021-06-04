US intelligence finds no explanation for unidentified flying objects

This is the conclusion of the US report on the videos captured with UFOs by the US Navy.

By its etymological root, alien means “The other”, “the different”, “the strange”, “the alien”. To a large extent, it has been translated symbolically as “the unknown.” In the 1990s, however, the term acquired a new meaning: gimmicky news mixed with fictional narratives they adopted it to refer to the inhabitants of other planets. This is how UFOs were born: Unidentified Flying Objects.

As a result of this phenomenon, popular culture was inoculated with the idea that everything that science could not identify – or that could not find an explanation – could be alien, or relating to intelligent life beyond Earth. The recent declassification by the US Navy of videos captured of unidentified flying objects has rekindled this discussion, many times over. without empirical foundation.

Erratic movements and uncertainty

Photo: Department of Defense / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

The investigation began in 2015, following a series of videos that United States intelligence declassified. In this one, objects are shown flying in the sky, whose provenance, nature and origin they are still veiled for science. According to Julian E. Barnes, correspondent for The New York Times, the events were recorded by naval pilots:

“US intelligence officials have found no evidence that the aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are alien spacecraft, but they cannot yet explain the unusual movements that have puzzled scientists and the military.”

As a result of the publication of audiovisual material, in which navy officials are heard surprised by the flying objects, various viral waves of information flooded social networks. Podcasts, Twitter threads, shaky foundation lectures and memes alluding to recent military findings were produced around these videos.

Much of the content that is generated around these issues lacks empirical value. Not because in itself it is false, but because appeals more to a sense of morbid and pseudoscience, than serious empirical evidence. The uproar became even more acid when the CIA declared that, indeed, no rational explanation has been found for the observed UFOs.

We suggest: “There are images and records of objects in the sky that we do not know what they are”: Barack Obama

Science is not dogmatic

Photo: Getty Images

The intervention of various political figures on these sensitive information issues it has made the media discussion even more powerful. Interviews such as those of Barack Obama or Joe Biden in this regard, as leaders of the United States, have caused the controversy not to lose vitality.

The fact that the discussion continues does not mean that it is well founded. The truth is that little reliable and reviewed information has been published regarding evidence of intelligent life on other planets. However, this does not mean that the possibility is ruled out outright.

Science is not dogmatic. On the contrary, the research work is always governed by the premise of discovering, of knowing, of expanding the frontiers of human knowledge. In the name of this maxim, historically charlatans have flagged down that have other purposes in mind, beyond research.

In the same way, to think that intelligent life does not exist beyond human beings is a mistake. The universe we have explored, despite scientific advances, is still very limited.

Keep reading:

Pentagon Accepts Triangle UFO Videos Are Real

Are there UFOs in medieval paintings?