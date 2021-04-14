US intelligence classified effects of COVID-19 as threats

The annual report of the intelligence services of the United States (USA) on possible threats that the country may face next year, warns how the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will contribute to exacerbating the “humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest and geopolitical competition ”.

The document also points out how “authoritarian regimes” will more frequently exploit digital tools to “monitor their citizens, control freedom of expression, and censor and manipulate information to maintain control over their populations.”

Regarding the migration issue, the report highlights the deepening of the causes that drive it, and within these it mentions “economic disparities and the effects of climate change and conflicts.”

For its part, the COVID-19 pandemic takes on special relevance as one of the roots that encourage and will encourage migratory and refugee flows. As well as internal displacement.

According to the dossier, the pandemic that has already impacted health systems in different parts of the world, it will bring new health emergencies and increase tensions as countries compete for resources. The economic consequences in developing countries have been especially dire, with food insecurity worldwide at its highest in more than a decade.

“No country has been completely spared, and even when vaccines are widely distributed globally, economic and political aftershocks will be felt for years,” intelligence officials warned.

Likewise, US intelligence predicts that the Western Hemisphere “will see volatility hot spots” this year because it will be an election year for countries like Honduras and Nicaragua, where there is a very high level of polarization.

With information from Voice of America