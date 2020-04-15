MEXICO CITY, Apr 15 (.) – The main manufacturing association in the United States on Wednesday urged the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to equate essential industries with sectors classified as critical in the United States in the health contingency, to avoid disruptions of the supply chain.

In late March, the Mexican government decreed a health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak and extended the suspension of non-essential activities until April 30.

Weeks earlier, the US Infrastructure Security and Cybersecurity Agency (CISA) also identified 16 critical infrastructure sectors considered vital to ensuring the security, economy and public health in the face of the epidemic.

In a letter sent to López Obrador, the National Manufacturers Association (NAM) urged Mexico to recognize and equate – in order to determine if a manufacturer is designated as essential and critical – the CISA guide in the United States as a baseline “as much as possible”.

By doing so, Mexico will help ensure that manufacturers of essential products and critical products and components can continue operations, (…) and disruptions in the North American supply chain (…) minimum at this critical time, “he said.

While in the letter, signed by its president, Jay Timmons, the association recognized Mexico’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, it added that the implementation of the decree has resulted in the closure of essential facilities, “potentially weakening our response to the pandemic”.

“When we need to increase the production of life-saving personal protective equipment, devices and drugs, we cannot afford to have any of these critical supply chains closed,” he said, and called on Mexico to issue a guide that expands and clarifies industries called essential.

