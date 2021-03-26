US indicts 500 people for pandemic-related fraud

Some 500 people were indicted in the United States accused of committing fraud related to the pandemic for more than 500 million dollars, the Department of Justice reported on Friday.

The operation started a year ago by the police “sends a clear message to those who want to exploit this national emergency,” Justice Secretary Merrick Garland was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are determined to protect Americans and the integrity of the essential aid provided by Congress,” he added, referring to the more than $ 5 trillion measures passed by Congress since the start of the health crisis.

Of 474 people accused, 120 sought to benefit from the Salary Preservation Program, a loan scheme for small and medium-sized companies, which becomes aid if it is used to preserve jobs.

In less serious cases, employers lied about their workforce to get more money than they were entitled to.

Criminal networks also organized to create fictitious companies or multiply orders, stressed the Department of Justice.

In California, eight people were accused of having requested 142 loans for an amount of 21 million dollars under false identities and then bought gold coins, diamonds, wallets and luxury properties through countless bank accounts.

Some 140 people were also arrested and charged with fraud in relation to unemployment benefits created for those laid off due to the pandemic.

Criminal networks, some even abroad, also mounted sophisticated scams in this case.

A young woman was arrested after having made, with accomplices, improper requests on behalf of 37 individuals, including 15 prisoners, causing losses close to half a million dollars for the State.

Others developed their businesses on the Internet, where they offered supposedly miraculous treatments based on bleach, silver or vitamin C infusions.

The authorities also closed hundreds of sites that offered counterfeit protection products (masks, gloves, hydroalcoholic gel).