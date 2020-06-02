The United States Armed Forces are significantly increasing the number of National Guard personnel in Washington, and, in an extraordinary act, are preparing active troops outside the city to potentially respond to protests caused by the death of a black man who was in police custody. , said a senior defense official on Monday.

Vehicles carrying National Guard troops seen in Washington 6/1/2020 REUTERS / Tom Brenner

The demonstrations, which were largely peaceful but have become violent after dark, emerged across the country after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was murdered in Minneapolis after being pressed under the knee of one of a white policeman for almost nine minutes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was deploying thousands of troops to the nation’s capital, whose mayor has been critical of how Trump has led the crisis.

A senior defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that all 1,200 National Guard personnel in Washington, DC, had been deployed and that five states were sending between 600 and 800 additional troops who could be in position by the night.

Another Defense official said that some Guard men were equipped with lethal weapons.

In addition, active US troops, including military police and engineering units, were on standby in the national capital region, but outside the city, in case they were needed.

