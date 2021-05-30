US imposes security rules after pipeline network hack

US government imposes security rules after pipeline network hack

Miami World / Diario las Americas

The hacking of a major pipeline network in the United States created gasoline shortages, prompting high prices, nervous purchases, and the government’s temporary suspension of anti-pollution regulations in three states and the federal capital to ensure supply.

New regulations from the Department of Homeland Security require pipeline operators to designate a cybersecurity coordinator who must be available at all times and will have to report incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency.

Pipeline operators should also review procedures and identify gaps and ways to repair them. The results must be reported to the authorities within 30 days.

“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and must adapt to face new and emerging threats,” Interior Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a note.

“The recent cyber kidnapping of one of the main gas pipelines shows that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is crucial to our internal security,” he added.

Hundreds of service stations in the southeast of the country ran out of fuel as customers lined up to fill their tanks, analysts said. The chaos lasted for more than a week.

A ‘ransomware’ attack on Colonial Pipeline forced the company to shut down its entire network. Colonial Pipeline transports 45% of the fuels consumed on the east coast of the country.

The vulnerabilities of US pipelines were exposed after the May 7 attack on a gas pipeline operated by Colonial Pipeline that supplies 45% of the fuel consumed on the east coast of the United States.

The stoppage of the pipeline led to a consequent lack of gasoline and an increase in its prices and ended when the company paid 4.4 million dollars in ransoms to hackers who accessed its servers.