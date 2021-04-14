US import prices rise solidly, temporarily boost inflation

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Apr 14 (Reuters) – U.S. import prices rose more than expected in March, driven up by higher costs for petroleum products and lean supply chains, in the latest sign of an acceleration in the economy. inflation as the economy reopens.

The report presented on Wednesday by the Labor Department came after data this month showed a rise in producer and consumer prices in March. Rising COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus are allowing more utility companies to resume operations, unleashing pent-up demand that is meeting supply constraints.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and many economists see high inflation as temporary as supply chains are expected to adapt and become more efficient.

“Rising commodity prices and strong base effects will continue to drive import prices in the coming months,” said Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics in New York. “However, the acceleration in import inflation should be temporary and tend to decline in the second half of the year.”

Import prices rose 1.2% last month, after improving 1.3% in February. The fifth consecutive monthly gain brought the year-on-year increase to 6.9%, the biggest increase since January 2012. Import prices rose 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in February.

Part of the jump in year-on-year prices reflected the departure from the calculation of last spring’s weak readings. Economists polled by Reuters had expected import prices, which exclude tariffs, to have risen 1.0%.

Imported fuel prices jumped 6.3% last month, after accelerating 11.7% in February. Crude prices improved 6.7%, while the cost of imported food grew 2.0%.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices jumped 0.8%. These so-called underlying import prices advanced 0.3% in February.

The report also showed that export prices rose 2.1% in March after gaining 1.6% in February. Agricultural export prices rose 2.4%, driven by higher prices for meat, soybeans, fruit and cotton. Non-agricultural export prices increased 2.0%, driven by industrial supplies and materials, consumer goods, capital goods, and non-agricultural food.

Export prices soared 9.1% on a year-on-year basis in March, their biggest rise since September 2011, after advancing 5.3% in February.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)