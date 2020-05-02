It is true that the imperialist power of the United States managed in recent years to successively reverse the moderate wave towards the reconquest of sovereignty and the alternatives to neoliberalism in a part of the countries that launched it at the beginning of the 21st century: Honduras, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and more recently in El Salvador.

The recipes and counter-reformist and counter-revolutionary operations applied are varied: soft blows, hard blows, fourth and fifth generation wars, blockade, Trojan Horses, co-options, bribes, financial extortion, direct and indirect interference and threats of military aggression .

They go not only for the valuable natural resources of the Continent and its countries, but –and very especially- for crushing identities and cultures in the fight against the centennial colony, for the subjugation, from the white supremacy, of aboriginal peoples, mulattos, black mestizos in fight for your self-determination

They have been effective, especially where pro-independence options are bogged down in simply progressive, reformist, weakly sovereign formulas, affected by corruption and lacking defensive military force. Where identity as a people in struggle (at the civil and military level) and patriotic consciousness still have significant limitations.

Of all the intention of total backward movement with a strong neofascist, ultra-neoliberal and re-colonizing imprint, it fell short and is in crisis where it could take hold.

The fight goes on and grows again

Therefore, in the collective soul of our rebellious America, there is no reason for pessimism and despair if we appeal to a deep look at what is happening on this continent and on a global scale and seize its lessons and meanings.

The setbacks were imposed from the aggressiveness generated by the essential weaknesses of the once almighty US imperialism, the center of Western imperialism. Since the decline of its global domain.

The setbacks imposed jointly with the local lumpen bourgeoisies and the political and military mafias have not been able to stabilize. The popular resistance and counteroffensive do not cease.

In Mexico, López Obrador and Morena defeated their favorites.

In Argentina, Macri is about to be displaced.

In Brazil something similar awaits Bolsonaro and his neo-fascist Court.

Same as the Paraguayan regime.

With Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua they have not been able: the setbacks suffered are successive, highlighting the shameful defeat that Bolivarian Venezuela and Chavista recently infringed on it.

Honduras is a boiler about to explode. During years of exemplary struggle there has been no way to silence the insubordination of its heroic people.

Puerto Rico and Haiti, the most colonized countries, have made spectacular leaps in matters of popular rebellion.

In the Dominican Republic, the massive challenge to the system of corruption, impunity and degradation has had expressions of great political value.

In Colombia, new rebellions are brewing against the massacres and uribist lumpen-fascism

The cycle of waves of change that started the Cuban revolution is reactivating at unsuspected levels. The wave of the 20th century reverses from below, radicalizing, the imperial counter-attack.

Beyond the Continent and its aggressive decline in decline, the US imperialist power and its NATO have had it and it is having a very bad time in Ukraine, in Korea, in Syria, in Iraq, in its confrontation with Iran … and they fail to placate the heroic Palestinian resistance does not fully control Libya.

Nor are things going well in the face of the emerging imperialisms, Russian and Chinese, which are challenging their already decimated overwhelming principalities in the military and political-economic fields.

Never before have they exhibited a government and power as degraded and repudiated on a global scale as that led by Donald Trump and his hawks.

There is no reason, then, to put ourselves on the defensive. The stage that is beginning is conducive to making great progress again, seeking not only to return to “progressivism” and vulnerable reformist options, but also to promote revolutionary and transformative radicalism.