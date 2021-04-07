US immigrants ask the government to stop deportations

April 7, 2021 April 7, 2021

0

This Wednesday, a group of immigrants asked the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, to intercede for the rights of the undocumented as well as those who aspire to migrate to the United States.

The protesters called on the vice president to end the deportations and detention of underage immigrants.

For their part, members of the CASA organization urged Vice President Kamala Harris to be a more active part of the movement that seeks to regularize the immigration status of millions of people living illegally in the United States.

0