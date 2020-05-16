The US House of Representatives will allow electronic voting for the first time in its history. The United States House of Representatives on Friday approved the most radical rule change in its history, allowing its members to cast their votes remotely. This is the end of a months-long struggle to adapt the 231-year-old legislative body to the new reality imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami World / Infobae

The changes, which include temporarily authorizing the committee’s work and voting remotely, were adopted after a 217 vote in favor against 189 against, the Washington Post reported.

Democratic leaders pushed ahead with changes this week after failing to agree in two weeks of negotiations with the Republicans, who strongly opposed various measures included in the proposal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said the changes will be temporary and that they respond to the current crisis, which has made mass meetings of legislators dangerous, but necessary to ensure that the House meets its obligations. constitutional.

The Chamber had insisted on this issue for the past two months, while other federal government bodies such as the Supreme Court, schools, and the private sector adopted video technology to resume operation safely.

The one hundred members of the US Senate – noticeably smaller than the lower house – returned to their duties on May 4 and has relied on the committee’s remote work for hearings, though senators still must be present for roll-call votes .

In his speech Friday in defense of the changes, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said the moves were purely temporary and “would not fundamentally alter the nature of the House or its functioning.”

“It is not a dangerous precedent, just a common sense response to an unprecedented crisis that demands our ingenuity and adaptability as an institution,” said Hoyer.

House of Representatives Standards Committee Chairman Jim McGovern spoke of the balance between liability and health risks, as representatives returned to Capitol Hill on Friday to vote on changes in the body’s operation and an aid package from USD 3 billion emergency.

In Washington state, there is a confinement order to stay at home until June 8.

“We are changing the very power of Congress,” House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, detractor of the decision, told reporters on Friday. “The founders (of this House) would be ashamed,” he added. “This is not what they imagined, this is not what they believed in, and this is not the action that the American public believes in.”

However, despite oppositional complaints, some of the proposed changes coincide with procedures already in use in the Republican-controlled Senate, such as the use of video conferencing technology at committee hearings.

The House Democrats’ proposal would go further, allowing for fully virtual hearings, as well as committee business meetings where the legislation can be considered, amended, and advanced.