Democrats in the US House of Representatives, led by Nancy Pelosi, passed a resolution authorizing plenary voting for power during the health emergency

The U.S. House of Representatives took a historic step Friday by allowing its legislators quarantined or affected by the coronavirus pandemic to vote for power.

The measure ends the 200-year ban on voting for power in plenary sessions of the House of Representatives or the Senate. Yes it was allowed in the commissions.

The Democratic proposal, approved by 217 representatives (189 opposed), aims to allow Congress to continue working while helping to prevent the spread of a virus that has killed some 87,000 Americans.

The resolution allows an absent legislator to cast his vote through a member present in the House, who must strictly abide by the will of the principal.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern said forcing lawmakers to repeatedly fly between their respective states and Washington to hold face-to-face meetings in the midst of a health emergency threatens the lives of colleagues, staff and the general public.

“The convocation of Congress should not become a super-diffusing event” of the virus, he told the camera, speaking through a surgical mask.

The new rule will remain in effect only during the coronavirus crisis.

Republicans called the measure an attack on the representative system that changes the fundamental character of Congress.

“This has never been done in the history of the United States, neither during the Civil War, nor during previous pandemics,” said Republican Debbie Lesko, warning that “a terrible example is being set.”

Congressman Jim Jordan added that emergency services, truckers, and grocery store employees “cannot telephone, cannot mail their goods, cannot be represented at work” during the crisis. “They have to be there and do it. And we should do the same.”

More than a third of the current 430 members of the Chamber are 65 or older, which puts them at high risk for covid-19.