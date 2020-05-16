How can financial support be financed? 2:29

. – The United States House of Representatives approved a comprehensive bill on Friday that earmarks more than $ 3 trillion in aid for the covid-19 crisis and that includes a change in the legislature’s rules to allow congressmen to vote on remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid package project was approved with a vote of 208 to 199, despite opposition from Republicans and some moderate and progressive Democrats. Fourteen Democrats crossed party lines to vote against, and one Republican did so.

The legislation, which reflects Democratic priorities and was not the product of bipartisan negotiations, would be the largest aid package in the history of the United States. Democratic Party leaders in the House of Representatives argued that the project – which allocates funds to state and local governments, tests for coronavirus and a new round of direct payments to Americans – is urgently needed to deal with the crisis. .

However, Republicans have made it clear that the package will not prosper when it reaches the Senate controlled by that party. Democrats also had to deal with criticism and rejection by moderates, who were upset that the bill lacked broad bipartisan support, and progressives who believe the package is not enough to help Americans to face the consequences of the pandemic.

In a sign of how serious that rejection turned out, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to secure support for the bill before a final vote. Multiple sources involved in the vote counting effort told CNN that Pelosi worked hard behind the scenes to ensure he had enough votes.

When asked before the vote how hard she was trying, Pelosi told CNN on Friday that “as usual,” adding that she was “certain” that the bill would pass.

Pelosi, a Democrat from California, defended the bill on Thursday against attacks that it is a partisan measure and said: “We are putting our offer on the table. We are open to negotiation. “

However, most Republicans have dismissed the aid package and labeled it a liberal desire. In that regard, it has been argued that it is too early to move ahead with another far-reaching legislative response to the pandemic, without first waiting to see the results of the trillions of dollars in aid that have already been enacted.

Republicans also criticized the proposed rule change to allow remote voting and remote committee work as a partisan takeover that will override the institutional tradition. Democratic leaders say remote voting through a delegate will ensure that lawmakers can continue to legislate safely and effectively during the pandemic.

Democrats approved the rule change, which can significantly alter the way the House handles legislative affairs, on the Republican opposition with a vote of 217 to 189. The change will allow the body to operate remotely for the first time in its more than 200 years of history.

