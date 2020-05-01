The Judicial Committee of the United States Chamber of Deputies on Friday called Amazon.com chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos to testify about allegations that the internet retailer uses data from its own freelance sellers to create competing products.

In a letter to Bezos signed by Democratic and Republican members of the committee, lawmakers referred to an April 23 report in the Wall Street Journal on Amazon, saying: “If the report in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements that Amazon made to this committee regarding the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or made in perjury. “

At issue are statements by Amazon’s associate general counsel, Nate Sutton, who swore last July that he swore the company would use sensitive business information from independent vendors on its platform to develop products for Amazon itself to sell.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon did in fact use the data, citing former employees.

An Amazon spokesman said the company had no immediate comment. The company has previously said that such practices violate its guidelines.

In a letter, parliamentarians raised the possibility of a subpoena.

“We hope that you, as chief executive of Amazon, will testify to the Committee,” he said. “While we expect you to testify voluntarily, we reserve the right to resort to compulsory prosecution if necessary.”

