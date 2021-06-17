US House approves turning ‘Juneteenth’ into a holiday

. videos

Cruises return to the Mexican Caribbean in an effort to reactivate tourism

Cozumel (Mexico) Jun 16 (.) .- After more than a year without cruises due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Wednesday a ship with more than 1,000 passengers on board and the entire eagerness to reactivate this type of tourism in the region. During the official ceremony to welcome the cruise, Alberto Muñoz Quirós, Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean of Royal Caribbean, highlighted the importance of Cozumel in its growth plans in Mexico, which include destinations such as Mazatlán, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Ensenada, in Baja California. “This pause has allowed us to think about every detail in order to protect our destinations such as the beautiful island of Cozumel, the passengers and its inhabitants,” said the executive after the arrival of the cruise, called Adventure Of the Seas. For his part, the governor of the southeastern state of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín, recognized the “spirit” of the cruise industry by working incessantly to recover from the crisis. “The arrival of this first cruise ship to Cozumel after this long recess invites us to see the horizon with optimism,” said the governor, who highlighted multimillion-dollar losses in the world and in Mexico derived from the pandemic. Tourism activity contributes in Mexico the 8.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and is of enormous importance in coastal areas such as in the different states of the Yucatan Peninsula. And despite the fact that the country was the third most visited in the world in 2020 – according to estimates of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) – this was due to the scarce restrictions and sanitary measures to visit the nation, which also lost millions of tourists. LOSSES IN THE CARIBBEAN The state leader added that the Government works in three lines of action where saving lives continues to be a priority and this is combined with the recovery of jobs and the reactivation of a fundamental economy for the region. “More than 94% of passengers are vaccinated, with pru ebas PCR and sanitary bubbles in the places they are visiting ”, assured the governor. In turn, the municipal president of Cozumel, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis, explained that between 4 and 5 million tourists were lost last year. In 2019, Cozumel received 4.5 million tourists. And despite the good progress in the first quarter of 2020, the arrival came to a halt. Huge losses of up to 400 million dollars and 10,000 jobs were generated in the region in the cruise sector alone, according to the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo. Overall, it is estimated that the state lost 120,000 jobs linked to tourism. RECOVERING TOURISM “The island of Cozumel is a mandatory stop in any destination in the Caribbean. It is essential to continue working with suppliers and return to those 10,000 jobs that have been lost, “said the vice president of Royal Caribbean. According to data from the shipping company, in order to comply with the new sanitary protocols, the facilities and medical equipment were expanded, and various test protocols and sanitary measures were established. The cruise, which arrived around 08:00 local time (13:00 GMT), set sail last Saturday from the island of Nassau (Bahamas) with a seven-day itinerary that will include a visit to several islands in the Caribbean, including Cozumel. With the restart of activities in the cruise industry, local authorities expect that in 2021 just over a million cruise passengers will arrive on the island of Cozumel and almost 400,000 in the neighboring port of Mahahual. ISLAND EMOTION The arrival of the Adventure Of the Seas to Cozumel caused a stir among the population and many athletes and workers who were walking through the area stopped to take pictures with the cruise ship in the background, while it began the maneuvers to go to the port. Due to the bad weather conditions that prevail in the Yucatan peninsula, which cause cloudy skies and scattered rains, few passengers disembarked. But those who did opted for snorkeling and diving tours, while a few took a taxi to the downtown area. Outside the dock, of SSA Mexico, a long line of workers formed who for the first time in almost a year and a half were able to return to work under strong sanitary measures. Adolfo Alejandro Brito, a hotel staff driver, was one of the workers who took a few minutes to contemplate the huge cruise ship. “The truth was very sad because we remembered before the pandemic how the part of the docks was full and the fact of not seeing the floating hotels was a sadness both for us and for all the people of Cozumel,” he told .. Carmen Rivero, a saleswoman in a store inside the dock, celebrated the arrival of the ship: “It means a lot, especially for the economy of Cozumel. With the economic crisis, everything was broken and this is a hope. “(C) Agencia .