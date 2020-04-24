The US House of Representatives passed a $ 484 billion financing law for small businesses and hospitals on Thursday, bringing the total spending response to the coronavirus crisis to an unprecedented total of nearly 3 trillion. of dollars.

The measure passed the Democratic-led House by a score of 388 to 5. Members were meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentarians, many wearing masks, passed the bill during an extended polling period with the aim of allowing them to stay away from each other, according to public health recommendations.

The House action forwards the latest of four relief projects to the White House, where Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly enact the law.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed the legislation in an oral vote on Tuesday. But threats of opposition from members of both parties led Congressional leaders to call the entire House back to Washington to vote in the House, despite state orders to stay home to control the spread of the virus.

The Chamber also approved a select committee, with subpoena power, to investigate the U.S. response to the coronavirus. He will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and the Trump administration’s deliberations.

