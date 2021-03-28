US hospitals are devastated after a year of covid pandemic

Covid-19 is leaving hospitals devastated: report 0:54

(CNN) – Exhausted medical staff suffering from trauma and, in some cases, PTSD, the erosion of public trust in hospitals, and frustration over the ‘unpredictable and insufficient’ supply of vaccines are just some of the problems described in a new A report on US hospitals from the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released Wednesday.

«[Los hospitales] reported challenges largely related to the continued intensity of having to deal with covid for a year. That makes them deal with the challenges that came with covid, but it also exacerbated long-standing challenges in healthcare delivery, staffing and financial stability, ”Ann Maxwell, assistant inspector general for evaluations and inspections. “So … you have the added strain of vaccination efforts, which are a new addition.”

The report surveyed more than 300 hospitals across the country from February 22-26 on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted them. The report paints a dire picture of the cost of treating a global pandemic for a year on the US healthcare system and highlights the stress of operating in “survival mode” for those who have operated in it for such a long period. .

“Is [pandemia] it really has burned the healthcare industry, “a hospital president told HHS. “I am concerned about what we are going to do to make people want to pursue health care as a profession.”

Hospitals reported that long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic left staff “exhausted, mentally fatigued, and sometimes experiencing potential post-traumatic stress disorder.” Some administrators noted that the increase in deaths, including among co-workers, and the fact that some staff members were the only person present at the time of death due to pandemic restrictions came at a significant cost to many.

“Long-term solutions to staff fatigue, compassion fatigue, and potential post-traumatic stress disorder will need to be identified so that we can help our staff take care of themselves, their families, and our patients,” an administrator told HHS.

The challenges faced by medical staff have resulted in an above-normal turnover rate and created a shortage that, in some cases, has affected the quality of patient care, according to the report.

Some hospital administrators also reported new questions from their patients about “whether hospitals are safe and can they keep patients safe”, due to fears of contracting the virus in hospital. Some speculated that this could be due “in part to confusion over the evolution of public health guidelines.”

Complications in hospitals due to covid-19 vaccines

Without clear guidance from the federal government, hospitals were forced to create their own infrastructures to distribute and store coronavirus vaccines. In many cases, those efforts exacerbated staff shortages caused by the pandemic, according to health officials. Hospitals expressed frustration to HHS over the vaccine provision, reporting that it was unpredictable, that they “often get little notice” of changes in quantities, and what was received in terms of doses was not always what was expected.

Hospitals reported that the initial launch of the vaccine led to increased challenges for a variety of reasons, including hesitancy to receive the vaccine among staff. Administrators at various hospitals said 1/3 of their staff refused to be vaccinated due to lack of confidence in the rapid development and efficacy of the vaccine, among other reasons. Additionally, inconsistent information and differing guidelines on who is eligible for the vaccine from the federal, state, and local government caused additional confusion and stress for hospitals that were already overloaded.

Because there are so many disconnected data systems for various levels of government, already dispersed hospital staff have found themselves spending hours entering the same vaccination information over and over again.

Hospitals also reported difficulties in vaccinating in rural and economically disadvantaged areas and said they had to add additional steps to make sure the vaccine was accessible to all Americans.

Delayed care and mental health

The report also sounded alarms about patients postponing routine checkups and care, including cancer screenings and cardiology tests for various reasons during the pandemic. The report’s authors noted that “serious diagnoses may go unidentified” and lead to higher hospitalization rates down the road. An administrator told HHS that patients who were seeing for diabetes and cardiac management were sicker after missing previous appointments.

“Things that are elective, if they are not addressed over time, they are no longer so,” an emergency preparedness director told HHS.

“Delayed or neglected routine medical care means that people present later in their illness, which is concerning because of the complexity of the care they will need,” said Maxwell. “When it comes to cancer and diabetes, it is about serious health problems… health outcomes are better if people can access routine care when they have the first symptoms.”

Over the past year, health officials across the country have repeatedly warned about the long-term mental toll that online learning, confinement orders, burnout, and reduced social interaction will have on Americans. Hospitals echoed this in the report, raising concerns that they may not have the resources to meet the “increased mental and behavioral needs” created by the pandemic.

Whats Next?

According to Maxwell, the goal of the two surveys, the first conducted a year ago, is to help the country “improve its response and protect the health and safety of the people HHS serves.”

“Our singular goal was to help provide snapshot over time, feedback for policy makers at all levels of government who are still in a responsive position, who are still trying to figure out right now, what they are. the policies and what support they need to provide to front-line workers, like hospitals, to make sure they can truly provide care for their patients, take care of their staff and take care of their communities, ”said Maxwell.

While hospitals have taken steps to try and address these challenges, they also outlined additional ways the government could help support their effort, including providing hospitals with the knowledge and training to deal with burnout.

– CNN’s Priscilla Álvarez contributed to this report.