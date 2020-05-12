The leading epidemiologist in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Tuesday that he hopes to find out by the end of this year whether clinical trials in his country have achieved a viable coronavirus vaccine, but warned that “there is no guarantee” of which will be effective.

“If we are successful (in vaccine clinical trials), we hope to find out by late fall or early winter,” Faorci said during a hearing before the US Senate Health Committee.

The renowned epidemiologist explained that the United States has “many candidates” and hopes to have “multiple winners” in the sense of achieving viable vaccines, given that there are “at least eight” active clinical trials to obtain them in the country, but warned that “the great question is the effectiveness “.

“There is no guarantee that the vaccine will be effective … I am cautiously optimistic that we will have a candidate who will have some degree of efficacy,” Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of USA (NIAID, in English).

The doctor warned that “there is also a possibility of negative consequences with certain vaccines, which in practice can amplify the negative effect of the infection.”

Fauci’s words contrast with the statement made earlier this month by US President Donald Trump, who claimed to be “convinced” that the United States will have a vaccine available for administration to the public by the end of this year.

Fauci avoided giving any date for the public availability of the vaccine and explained that clinical trials such as the one taking place in Seattle (Washington, Northwest) are already in phase one, which includes human tests, and that they are expected to move to next stage of development in boreal “late spring”.

During the hearing, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders insisted that the vaccine should be free for all Americans, and pressured the four U.S. government officials who participated remotely in the session to commit to it.

The undersecretary of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States, Brett Giroir, said that he could not guarantee it because the final decision did not depend on him, but that he would advocate that the vaccine “reaches all sectors of the population regardless of their capacity. to pay”.

On the other hand, Fauci cautioned those who are being overly optimistic about the prospects of treating coronavirus patients with the intravenous antiviral Remdesivir, warning that the evidence that it shortens the disease is still “modest.”

The United States remains the world’s largest focus of the new coronavirus pandemic in absolute terms, with 1.35 million cases and more than 80,000 deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.

