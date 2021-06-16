US Home Starts Fail Expectations Amid Rising Wood Prices

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jun 16 (.) – Home construction in the United States recovered less than expected in May, as rising wood prices and shortages of other materials continued to limit the ability of builders to take advantage of the sharp crisis. housing shortage on the market.

Wednesday’s Commerce Department report also shows that permits for future home construction fell to a seven-month low.

Home completion also declined, while the number of homes authorized for construction but not yet started rose to its highest level since 1999, indicating that supply will likely remain tight for a while and price inflation will increase. of households.

“Materials and labor shortages have builders scrambling to increase production of new homes, although demand remains strong,” said Robert Frick of the Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. “Prospective home buyers should expect tight inventories and a price hike for both new and existing homes for the foreseeable future.”

Homebuilding increased 3.6% last month, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,572 million units. The April data was revised down, at a rate of 1.517 million units, from the 1.569 million units previously reported.

Construction starts increased in the Midwest, the West, and the densely populated South, but decreased in the Northeast.

Economists polled by . had predicted that startups would increase at a rate of 1.63 billion units. Last month’s increase was even lower than that of March, of 1,725 ​​million units, which was the highest level since June 2006. However, construction starts increased 50.3% year-on-year in May.

Although lumber prices fell from an all-time high in early May, softwood prices plummeted 154.3% year-on-year in May, according to the latest producer price data.

A survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) on Tuesday showed confidence among single-family home builders fell to a 10-month low in June.

The NAHB blamed the decline in confidence on “higher costs and less availability of softwood and other construction materials,” something that is driving up the price of new homes and “has slowed the strong pace of home construction.”

Tariffs on steel imports also increase construction costs.

The housing market has been the star player in the recovery of the economy since the recession caused by the actions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which began in February 2020. Investment in residential construction has seen a rise of two digits from the third quarter of last year.

