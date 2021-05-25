US Home Prices Rise More Than Expected in March: S&P Case-Shiller

By Evan Sully

(Reuters) – U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets had their biggest year-on-year rise in more than seven years in March, a widely followed survey showed on Tuesday.

The S & P / Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 13.3% in the 12 months to March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest annual price increase since December 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had expected to rise 12.3%.

In the month-to-month comparison, the composite metric gained 1.6% from February. The forecast was a 1.2% increase.

Sales of used homes in the United States fell for the third month in a row in April amid an acute property shortage that pushed prices to record highs, according to data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors.

Later Tuesday, the Commerce Department will release figures for new home sales for April.

(Reporting by Evan Sully. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)