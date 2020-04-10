MEXICO CITY, Apr 10 (.) – The United States has agreed to make an additional 250,000 barrels a day cut in oil production to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday.

The president said that on Thursday he spoke with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, about the OPEC + proposal for his country to cut 350,000 bpd of production, although initially, he said, he was asked to lower it by 400,000 bpd.

López Obrador said that Mexico will cut 100,000 bpd from May to 1,681 million bpd from 1,781 million bpd average in March.

“I spoke to him (Trump) and an agreement was reached to make a decrease of 100,000 bpd. The United States agrees to further reduce what it was going to deliver 250,000 bpd (…) by Mexico, to compensate. We notified this in the afternoon immediately, it is already formal, to say, we have already fulfilled this matter. “

OPEC +, which encompasses the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, drew up plans for combined cuts of 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, amid calls for the United States and others add a discount of five million bpd. [L2N2BX2S4]

“We stayed until the end because it has taken a lot of effort to increase production,” said the president. “That was argued yesterday, that it was difficult for us to make a reduction in production,” he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on López Obrador’s statements.

The president’s announcement of the US cuts was a surprise given Trump’s reluctance to ask local oil producers for rebates.

Still, his energy secretary Dan Brouillette said Friday that “it is time for all nations to seriously consider what each can do to correct the imbalance in supply and demand.”

George Baker, a Texas oil analyst, said Trump may have calculated that with the more than likely drop in oil production in the short term due to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, he doesn’t have much to lose by making that promise. clipping.

Price stabilization from the cuts is likely to provide some relief to US shale producers, some of whom may be pushed out of the market if prices do not recover.

By helping López Obrador, Trump would have an easier time putting pressure on Mexico if the illegal border crossings increase again, added Baker, editor of Mexico Energy Intelligence.

Trump has made reducing illegal immigration one of his priorities, and has pressured Mexico to tighten surveillance at the border and curb the increase in immigrants trying to apply for asylum.

Normally, any coordinated decision by America’s oil producers to cut output to raise prices would violate antitrust laws, but some experts have said that if the federal government leads the initiative it could be legal.

(Report by Ana Isabel Martínez and Julia Love. Edited by Raúl Cortés / Gabriela Donoso / Javier Leira)