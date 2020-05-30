Demonstrations, some of them violent, occur in dozens of American cities. Protesters protest police violence following the death of George Floyd during police action. Protests over the death of African American George Floyd during a police action spread to dozens of cities across the United States this Friday (30/05), and several of them resulted in violence.

Across the country, thousands of people took to the streets and chanted slogans like “without justice, without peace” and “say his name: George Floyd”. Posters said “he said he couldn’t breathe. Justice for George”.

There were demonstrations in Minneapolis, Saint Paul (Minnesota), Atlanta (Georgia), Detroit (Michigan), New York, Portland (Oregon), Dallas, Houston (Texas), Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland (California), Las Vegas ( Nevada), Columbus (Ohio), Phoenix (Arizona) and several other cities.

In downtown Atlanta, in the southeast of the country, near the headquarters of the CNN television network, groups of protesters destroyed stores, and police threw tear gas grenades. Some protesters threw stones at the CNN building and several police vehicles in parking lots were hit by stones and other objects. At least one was set on fire.

The Georgian government declared a state of emergency on Saturday morning, a requirement to request the presence of the National Guard in Atlanta.

In Detroit, a 19-year-old man died after a person in a car shot at a crowd protesting Floyd’s death, city police said, around 11:30 pm on Friday. Police said the shooting suspect stopped the car in the area where the protests were taking place and started shooting at the crowd.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Minneapolis and Saint Paul, cities separated by the Mississippi River, hundreds of protesters blocked a bridge, where they focused on protesting the mandatory curfew imposed from dusk on Friday and throughout the weekend. .

The demonstrations were peaceful throughout the day in Minneapolis, but they became violent around midnight. The city police arrested several people who challenged the curfew after 8 pm. There were shootings near police stations, and commercial stores were set on fire, including a bank, a restaurant, a gas station and a post office.

In Washington, a crowd gathered outside the White House and chanted slogans against President Donald Trump. Some protesters tried to break down barriers placed on the spot by agents of the Secret Service, which provides presidential security. Objects were thrown at the agents, who responded with pepper spray.

At the origin of the protests is the death of the African-American George Floyd, 46, when he was in police custody. Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill in a supermarket.

A video image shows Floyd lying on the floor, next to a car tire, and with his neck pressed against the asphalt by the knee of one of the four officers who participated in the detention. The four were removed from the police, and Floyid’s arresting agent, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

In a statement, the family of Floyd welcomed the arrest of the agent, although “late” and insufficient: “We want an accusation of premeditated voluntary murder and we want the rest of the agents to be arrested”.

Minneapolis and Minnesota officials have already made several calls for calm. The governor of the state, Democrat Tim Walz, requested the National Guard on Thursday to guarantee the security of commercial establishments and buildings in the metropolitan area.

