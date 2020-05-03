15 minutes. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that his government has “an enormous amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, something that Beijing denies.

“I can tell you that there is a lot of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” the secretary of state said in an interview.

Pompeo insisted that the amount of evidence is “huge” although US intelligence agencies said this week they are still examining that possibility.

Pompeo went on to say that “the best experts seem to think that (the coronavirus) was man-made,” an idea that the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) flatly dismissed in a statement Thursday.

When the interviewer reminded him of that point, Pompeo seemed to correct himself by saying that he “agrees” with that consensus from the intelligence community.

However, the Foreign Minister said it is unclear whether they intentionally released the new coronavirus. or if it was an accident in the laboratory.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to block access to its laboratories to the western world, to the best scientists in the world, to find out what exactly happened,” he stressed.

Retaliation to China

“We have to go in there. We still don’t have the virus samples we need,” he added. Asked if the US plans to retaliate against China for “hiding from the world” the seriousness of the crisis at its origins, Pompeo hinted that he did.

“We are going to hold those responsible accountable, and we will do it when we decide “, he sentenced.

As reported this week by The Washington Post, the White House is debating proposals to punish China or demand financial compensation for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Washington claims that the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, some Chinese authorities promoted the theory that US soldiers introduced the disease during their participation in the Wuhan World Military Games last October. However, the US rejects these accusations.