US halts Johnson & Johnson vaccine application after 6 cases of blood clots

Health authorities are investigating clots in 18- and 48-year-old women who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a pause in vaccine application by Janssen, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 as a precaution, since six young women will develop “a rare and severe type of blood clot” after their vaccination.

Both the FDA and the CDC determined stop mass immunization with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at federal vaccination centers and called on states to do the same at their vaccination sites, while the alleged serious secondary reaction is investigated.

At the moment, the United States has approved three vaccines for application: that of Pfizer-BioNTech, that developed by Moderna and more recently, that of Johnson & Johnson. As of Monday, April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of this vaccine; However, the report of the 6 cases, all occurred in women between 18 and 48 years old, set off the alarms of the health authorities.

According to information from The New York Times, of the 6 cases with unusual clots, one woman died and another is hospitalized in critical condition.

On April 9, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an investigation into this regard, based on the report of four “serious cases of unusual blood clots”, one during clinical trials and the rest in newly vaccinated people in the USA.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is developed from a adenovirus viral vector, which commonly causes the common cold, a platform shared with both the first dose of Sputnik V, as well as the Oxford and AstraZeneca immunization, also investigated for its link to blood clot formation.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson expressed its knowledge of the “extremely rare disorder involving blood clots in combination with low platelets” reported by the FDA and CDC. The company explained that it works hand in hand with the European health authorities and made the decision to delay its launch in the European Union, where it was approved on March 11.

