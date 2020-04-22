SACRAMENTO, California, USA (AP) – Two people with coronavirus died in California weeks before the first death officially confirmed by the virus in the United States, health authorities said.

The two people died at home on February 6 and 17, Santa Clara county authorities said Tuesday night. The first documented death from the virus in the United States was on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

The coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had tested positive for the virus, authorities said.

The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom promised on Wednesday to give a “deep” briefing on the state’s ability to test and identify and isolate infected people. That, he reported, is one of the six indicators that he described as keys to lifting a confinement order that has slowed the spread of the disease and forced millions of people to apply for unemployment benefits.

“Obviously this will come to the obvious questions and issues we all ask ourselves: When? (…) When will they see some relief so we can let some of this pressure out? ”Newsom said Tuesday.

Newsom says the state tests 14,500 people per day on average, compared to just 2,000 in early April, but in a state of nearly 40 million people, that is not enough for public health authorities to know with certainty the scope of a highly contagious virus that causes outbreaks in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Newsom said he wants 25,000 tests a day in the state by the end of April.

California has more than 35,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.