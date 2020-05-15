15 minutes. The Government of the United States (USA) extended this Friday for the fifth time the moratorium so that the companies of the country can continue doing business with Huawei for 90 more days.

However, the pressure on the Chinese telecommunications giant increased, by restricting its access to semiconductors with American technology.

The US Department of Commerce pointed out that this new extension could be the last for Huawei. The announced restriction “strategically targets the acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US technology and software.”

In this way, the government of President Donald Trump gives a further twist to his pressure on Huawei.

The renewal of the license to companies that maintain commercial ties with Huawei will be until August 13.

The US executive is suspicious of the company’s ties to the Chinese government. He claims to have suspicions that Huawei could use its mobile phones and other technological equipment to spy abroad and provide the information to the leaders of the Asian country.

Presence in rural areas

Although the market share of Huawei mobiles in the US is very low (less than 1%, according to the latest Statcounter data), the Chinese company does have a strong presence as a provider of telecommunications equipment in the country’s rural areas.

Its products, substantially cheaper than those of the competition, have allowed the deployment of wireless networks in large areas of the country, sparsely populated. Had it not been for Huawei, these infrastructures would have been unfeasible from a financial point of view.

Of all the American suppliers to Huawei, Google is the one with the highest profile. The phones that the Chinese manufacturer sells worldwide (especially popular in markets such as Latin America and Europe) have the Android operating system and services such as Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube and the Google Play application store pre-installed.