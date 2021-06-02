US grants Chevron new license to reduce activity in Venezuela by December

WASHINGTON, Jun 1 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license to Chevron Corp that allows it to transact with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, giving it until Dec. 1 to liquidate joint ventures in the country. .

The license also applies to Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford International.

The previous permit authorized the reduction of activities in Venezuela until June 3.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)