US government tries to revive the Middle East peace process

US government tries to revive Middle East peace process

Miami World / AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to try to turn the recent ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians into a resumption of the peace process.

US President Joe Biden announced that Blinken would depart on Monday for a short trip to Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt. They will be the highest-level consultations held in the region since the outbreak of the most recent crisis.

Blinken’s main goal will be to secure the recent truce, push for urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza, emphasize the need to end internal violence between Arabs and Jews, and lay the groundwork for a resumption of the peace process, a source from the Department revealed. of State.

In a statement, Biden said that Blinken will work with the other countries in the region to ensure “the coordinated international effort to ensure the immediate delivery of assistance to Gaza.”

While Blinken will meet with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan, he will not meet with anyone from Hamas, the extremist group that rules Gaza. The United States considers Hamas a terrorist group and prohibits all contact with it, so any dealings with that group must go through intermediaries such as Egypt or Qatar.

The Biden administration has been criticized for its passivity at the beginning of the crisis, and even some Democratic allies in Congress demanded that it put more pressure on Israel to stop its bombing campaign launched in response to the missile launch from Gaza.

The administration insists that it was involved diplomatically but that it did so quietly in favor of a truce, which was eventually achieved after Egyptian mediation.

Blinken emphasized Sunday that Biden’s more discreet tactic paid off, with the truce achieved after 11 days of conflict.

“President Biden, leading these efforts, made the decision that this was the most effective way to achieve our goals. And, after all, after these intense efforts, we achieved what everyone wanted, which is a cessation of violence, “Blinken said in an interview on CNN.