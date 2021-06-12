US government to restore funding for California bullet train

The US government has reached an agreement to restore nearly $ 1 billion in funding for the battered California bullet train project, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

Miami World – AP

The federal Department of Transportation finalized deal negotiations to restore funding for the high-speed rail project, which were revoked in 2019 during the then administration of President Donald Trump, Newsom said Thursday night.

The restoration of $ 929 million in grants “will continue to drive job creation, advance the project and bring the state one step closer to getting trains running in California as soon as possible,” Newsom said in a statement.

California voters approved nearly $ 10 billion in bonds in 2008 to build a high-speed rail line connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco. Although it was supposed to be up and running by 2020, the project was plagued with cost overruns and delays. Authorities now expect trains to run through a segment that will cross the state’s central valley agricultural region by 2029.

Critics have derided the segment as a “train to nowhere” but supporters say it is a necessary test and a precursor to linking the most populated areas.

The project’s business plan anticipates environmental approval for the 500 miles (805 kilometers) between Los Angeles and San Francisco by 2023. Completion of the entire line depends on funding and other unknowns.

Newsom released a budget proposal last month that includes $ 4.2 billion for the project, including money from bonds approved by voters in 2008.