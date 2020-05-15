The US government published a new guide on how to reopen shops and schools. After a few weeks of delay, and as the country gradually begins to reopen, the top infectious disease experts from the United States government published a new guide on Thursday on how states could reopen businesses and schools after remaining closed due to the coronavirus.

The guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were published on the agency’s website and include specific recommendations designed for businesses and workplaces, as well as for schools and childcare. In the six documents there are also tips on mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. According to the AP agency, the CDC originally wrote a document for churches and other religious facilities, but it was not published in the guide this Thursday.

The guide describes a series of measures that must be taken to keep employees and customers safe, such as strict handwashing, respect for social distancing and the way to check the symptoms of possible cases of COVID-19.

According to the guide, bars and restaurants, for example, should not reopen until they can follow applicable state and local orders. In addition to the above recommendations, these venues should add space on tables and stools; and encourage customers to remove food and not eat on the premises. In addition, employers should check staff for signs and symptoms of illness as they arrive, “as feasible.”

Transport operators, for their part, must limit routes to and from high transmission areas before increasing service, as well as maintaining distance between passengers by canceling certain rows of seats. Youth programs, camps, and childcare programs, meanwhile, should change activities and procedures to limit shared toys and supplies, according to the guidelines in the guide.

In dialogue with Bloomberg, Howard Forman, director of the health care management program at the Yale School of Public Health, said the new guidelines are valuable and can be a step in the right direction.

Several states in the country applied blockades and containment measures in the past two months as a result of the pandemic. In that context, lawmakers and state officials asked the federal government for more detailed suggestions on when and how to reopen schools, churches and businesses.

The White House suggested that certain institutions move forward once they could document fewer cases or positive tests in a 14-day period, among other recommendations.

For his part, according to Bloomberg, a White House official said, on condition of anonymity, that the guidelines were the result of a collaboration between the CDC and the administration’s coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence. .

Donald Trump pointed out on more than one occasion that schools should resume classes, a suggestion that differs from the recommendations of his chief infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the impact of the virus on children is still unknown. Donald Trump and the chief infectologist of the White House, Anthony Fauci.

Fauci explained to Congress last Tuesday that states must resist the urgency of reopening too soon: “There is a real risk of an outbreak that cannot be controlled.”

Trump deemed Fauci’s latest call to undertake a very cautious reopening “unacceptable”. “We are opening our country, people want it to open, schools are going to be open,” Trump said in a dialogue with reporters at the White House.

In this context, the governor of the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced this Thursday that the southern counties of Miami-Dade and Broward will be able to reopen their commercial stores starting next Monday.

At a press conference in which he was accompanied by the mayors of both jurisdictions – Carlos Gimenez of Miami-Dade and Dale Holness of Broward – the president indicated that his decision responds to positive trends observed in recent days.

“We understood that we have a responsibility to take the next steps with an intelligent, gradual and security-based approach,” DeSantis said in his message.