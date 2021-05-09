US government ratified its support for Ukraine in the face of tensions with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian officials in Kiev on Thursday and reaffirmed US support after Russia stepped up its military presence along the border.

The United States defends “sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence” of Ukraine and supports Ukrainian efforts to fight corruption and implement political reforms, Blinken said after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Ukraine faces two challenges: external aggression from Russia and internal aggression from corruption and the oligarchs and others who put their interests above the interests of the Ukrainian people,” Blinken added at a press conference.

By visiting Ukraine before Russia, Blinken is sending the message that Joe Biden’s presidency considers Ukraine one of its top priorities. The visit was strongly anticipated in Kiev with hopes of greater military assistance, support for efforts to join NATO and greater support for the aggressions of pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

Hostilities by these separatists have increased in recent months: 34 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by rebel attacks so far this year, a significant increase from the relative calm at the end of 2020. Russia, which insists it does not has troops in eastern Ukraine, it compounded the tension by increasing its military presence along the border and conducting military exercises there.

Zelenskyy has said he wants emphatic action on the issue and called for “a clear signal from the European and Euro-Atlantic project” in a message posted on Twitter on Monday, referring to Ukrainian aspirations to join NATO and the European Union. “Postponing those topics to ‘later’, ‘someday’ or ’10 years from now’ should stop,” he tweeted.

Blinken revealed that Ukraine’s “Euro-Atlantic aspirations” were a topic in the consultations and that the United States is “actively working” to increase its military assistance to Ukraine, but did not elaborate.

Zelenskyy agreed that US military and economic support “is increasing,” but did not elaborate either.

Both noted that while Russia has withdrawn some of its forces from the border, it continues to maintain a considerable military presence there. Blinken assured that Washington is monitoring the situation “very closely” since “Russia has the capacity to, in a short period of time, take aggressive action if it wishes.”