US government prohibits prosecutors from obtaining data from journalists

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday formally prohibited federal prosecutors from obtaining communications from journalists in investigations into leaked data, with limited exceptions, reversing policies that had been in the department for years.

MiamiMundo / AP

The new policy largely codifies the commitment Garland made in June, when he said the Justice Department would abandon the practice of confiscating information from journalists in leak investigations. It aims to resolve a politically complicated issue that has long angered Justice Department prosecutors trying to weigh the First Amendment rights of the media against the government’s desire to protect classified information.

But the memo makes clear that federal prosecutors can, in some cases, obtain data from journalists’ communications, such as in the event that the reporter is suspected of working for agents from another country or for terrorist organizations. There is also an exception for situations with imminent risk, such as kidnapping or crimes against children.

Garland was prompted to act after criticism that emerged when it became known that, during the administration of former President Donald Trump, the department had obtained data from journalists from The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times as part investigations into who had disclosed government secrets related to the Russia probe and other national security issues.

Information was also obtained from members of the federal Congress and their staff, as well as former White House legal adviser Don McGahn.

Garland’s announcement came after President Joe Biden said he would not allow the Justice Department to obtain journalists’ call and email logs, saying the practice was “wrong.” Since then, Garland and other high-ranking Justice Department employees have met with media representatives, and both parties agreed that new policies were necessary. Garland has also said he would back federal legislation to add more protections for journalists.

The action was immediately praised by media advocates.