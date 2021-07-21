US government orders gas and oil pipelines to take measures to protect themselves from cyberattacks

15 minutes. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of the United States (USA) on Tuesday ordered the owners and operators of transportation channels for fuel or dangerous liquids to adopt “urgently” a series of measures to prevent cyberattacks.

In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which reports to DHS, issued a guideline in this regard. In the letter, it orders the owners and operators of these facilities, such as oil or gas pipelines, to implement “Specific mitigation measures to protect against ransomware attacks and other known threats“to your systems.

He also urged them to develop contingency plans and review their cybersecurity design.

National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that through this directive, DHS wants the sector to “take the necessary measures to safeguard its operations from growing cyber threats.”

Victim companies

Last May, the main US pipeline, Colonial, was the target of a ransomware attack. This is how the program that hijacks user data in exchange for a ransom is known.

The cyber attack on Colonial forced the suspension of operations along 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines for a few days. These transport up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel daily in the country. Specifically, from the refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the south and east of the US.

Also JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, was attacked by cybercriminals. And earlier this month, Kaseya became the latest victim of a cyberattack. The software company serving more than 40,000 organizations worldwide.

The action against Kaseya had repercussions in more than 1,500 companies worldwide. In addition, he led US President Joe Biden to warn his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he will respond with specific measures to cyberattacks launched from Russia towards the United States.