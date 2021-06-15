US government monitors a possible radioactive leak at a nuclear plant in China

The United States Government evaluates a report of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power plant, after a French company, which owns part of the plant and helps to operate it, warned of an “imminent radiological threat” in it, CNN reports this Monday.

Miami World – Infobae

The Framatome company warned that the Chinese safety authority was raising acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province to avoid having to shut it down. This is stated by the French company, a subsidiary of the energy giant EDF, in a letter sent to the US State Department obtained by CNN, which has also spoken with officials who are aware of the incident.

Despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the French company that manages the plant, the administration chaired by Joe Biden believes that the facility is not yet at a “crisis level”. US officials have considered that the situation does not currently pose a serious threat to the safety of workers at the plant or the Chinese public.

However, it is highly unusual for a foreign company to seek help from the US government while its Chinese state partner has yet to acknowledge that there is a problem. And this scenario could put the US in a difficult situation if the leak continues or worsens without being repaired, according to CNN.

The Biden Administration’s concern over the incident was significant enough that the National Security Council held multiple meetings last week while monitoring the situation, two of them high-level.

The Biden administration has discussed the situation with the French government and its own experts at the Department of Energy, the sources said.

Washington has also been in contact with the Chinese government, US officials said, although the extent of that contact has not been finalized.

In a statement issued last Friday, hours after CNN contacted Framatome for the first time to inquire about the incident, the French company acknowledged that it was “the resolution of a problem at the Taishan nuclear power plant in the province of Guangdong, China ”.

“According to available data, the plant is operating within safety parameters. Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential problems, ”the statement added. However, Framatome did not directly address the content of the letter it sent to the Department of Energy when asked by CNN.

The two reactors at Taishan are to date the only EPR reactors in operation in the world. Other examples of this type are being built in Finland, France and the United Kingdom. The EDF company noted that there had been “an increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor number one” at the Taishan plant, referring to the cooling system.

Noble gases include argon, helium or neon, with low chemical reactivity. The presence of these gases in the system “is a known, studied and predicted phenomenon in the operating processes of reactors,” EDF added. However, the French group said that it requested an extraordinary meeting of the entity that stops the plant to present “all the necessary data and decisions.”

For its part, the firm that manages the plant, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), said in a statement that the environmental indicators were “normal”, without making any reference to the information released by CNN.