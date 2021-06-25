US government issues latest extension of the national order against evictions

The government of President Joe Biden extended the national moratorium on Thursday against the evictions of tenants who have not been able to pay their rents due to the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The federal mandate ran from June 30 to July 31, and this is expected to be the last time this order will be extended, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

The decision came after pressure in recent days from congressmen, who wrote to Biden and Walensky to not only extend the moratorium but also to strengthen protections against tenants who cannot pay their rents.

Property owners, for their part, have opposed these extensions and have even taken the issue to court, arguing that the focus should be on speeding up the process in which federal funds are distributed to help tenants.

In addition to tenant protections, there is also a mandate that prohibits the eviction of those unable to pay their mortgages due to the pandemic.