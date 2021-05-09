The US government decided to share anticovid vaccines to increase influence.

Miami World / AP

President Joe Biden’s decision to support the exemption of COVID-19 inoculations from intellectual property rights had a greater goal: to convey his government’s commitment to global leadership after four years of unilateralism and protectionism with the former president. Donald Trump.

However, Biden enraged the companies that developed the doses in record time and will not speed up their manufacture.

After more than a month of internal deliberations, Biden decided this week to back international calls to lift patent protections for vaccines.

The policy change, welcomed by many charities around the world and by liberals within the United States, was nothing new.

Biden supported the idea during his campaign for the White House, but the proposal was scrutinized during intense debates within the administration about how best to end the pandemic while restoring Washington’s influence abroad.

Officials acknowledge that, in the best case scenario, it will take at least a year for more vaccines to be produced as a result of the change.

Top European rulers are strongly opposed to patent releases and the necessary consensus may never be achieved at the World Trade Organization.

Specialized production, particularly of cutting-edge messenger RNA vaccines like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, could take even longer.

Furthermore, the issue could be less pressing if vaccine manufacturers achieve sufficient production to meet international demand.

For Biden, that’s largely irrelevant, White House officials said, because the decision is indicative of the president’s claim to return the United States to its post-Trump leadership position.

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday when announcing the measure.

The announcement was met with surprise and disappointment by some of Biden’s closest European allies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quick to come out against it, and a government spokesperson said it would cause “severe complications” to vaccine production.

The timing of the decision also came as a surprise to the inoculation companies that had tried vigorously to dissuade the government from making a decision that they said will hurt US producers.

However, officials stressed that Tai held more than two dozen meetings with stakeholders, including drug manufacturers.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also opposed the plan, although she was excluded from the final meeting, said two people close to the decision-making process who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to make statements to the press about deliberations. internal.

Other White House officials highlighted the practical limitations of Biden’s decision, but the symbolism won.

Business groups warned that the stance could reduce future investments in drugs, while vaccine makers and some Republican lawmakers warned that it would amount to gifting US tech know-how to China.

Historically, vaccines have not been a huge profit engine for drug companies.

“The Communist Party of China is already celebrating this gift from President Biden,” tweeted Senator Tom Cotton, highlighting the praise of a Chinese official for the president’s decision.

The World Health Organization on Friday authorized the emergency use of a vaccine made by a Chinese company, which could pave the way for the production of millions of doses that would be shipped to countries in need through the COVAX program.

The approval of a WHO technical advisory group – the first issued for a Chinese vaccine – opens the possibility that Sinopharm’s offer will be included in the coming weeks or months in the COVAX program to distribute the company’s vaccines through UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization.

But US vaccine manufacturers also warned that the Biden government’s decision could hurt global supply in the short and medium terms.

The main obstacle to vaccine manufacturing, they say, continues to be bottlenecks in production and a shortage of specialized supplies needed to make them, a difficulty that could be exacerbated if other countries hoard them to make their own doses internally.

Pfizer’s vaccine, for example, contains more than 200 components, many of which are in high demand in the world today.

In addition to underscoring that the decision was a Biden campaign commitment, some in the White House also believe it pays off a low-stakes political victory.

They point out that the stance, applauded by some on the left, constitutes good Democratic policy and that few will rage in favor of drug companies, even as they have been hailed as heroes during the pandemic.

White House aides argue that Biden’s decision is restricted to coronavirus vaccines only because of the scale of the pandemic, but some progressives who demand that the government control prescription drug prices see it as a start.

“This is why the pharmaceutical industry is complaining about COVID vaccine patents: the government may finally have the courage to lower drug prices in the country,” Senator Elizabeth tweeted on Friday. Warren. “And it should.”

“President Biden can lower drug prices by making drugs like insulin, naloxone and EpiPens cheap,” he added.

“And you don’t need Congress to do it: you can use existing authorities to bypass licenses and patent rights to get around them for public health needs.”

The vaccine debate comes as the government has set a new goal of giving at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July 4, though it struggles to convince skeptics and the unmotivated of get vaccinated.

Demand for inoculations has dropped markedly nationwide, with some states stopping ordering more than half of their allotted doses.

More than 56% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 105 million are already fully inoculated.

The United States is currently applying the first dose at a rate of 965,000 a day, half from three weeks ago, but almost double what was needed to reach Biden’s goal.