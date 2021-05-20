US government buys $ 40 million worth of pistachios



Photo: Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published an announcement on May 13 in which it revealed that it made the largest seafood purchase in its history, which was $ 159.4 million. However, what stood out the most in this announcement was that $ 40 million was spent on pistachios alone.

It has not yet been officially clarified why the country’s government decided to spend so much money on pistachios.

Regarding the purchase of seafood, the Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack said only that the fishing industry was hit hard by COVID-19, and that the products he bought will be sent to food banks. and non-profit organizations to serve people in need.

Regarding the purchase of pistachios specifically, he did not mention anything, so the group of producers and farmers, Modern Farmer, asked the United States Department of Agriculture why they had assigned such a high sum only in pistachios, to which the department he only responded: “(USDA) proactively monitors market conditions to determine what products and volumes to buy under Section 32 authority.”

Said section refers to Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustments Act that allocates $ 500,000,000 to purchase agricultural products.

It should be noted that, in August 2020, pistachio farmers were left out of a support called the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The reason for this refusal was that they did not have a significant enough price drop to receive the support, as reported in Mashed.

But it happened that, with the closure of businesses spreading more and more, the sale of pistachios was falling little by little during the pandemic. And it is that these nuts are usually sold in large quantities to companies such as hotels and event organizers, which were greatly affected by the quarantine.

That is why – it is understood – that the USDA made the purchase of $ 40 million as a way to incentivize the industry that had not previously received support.

