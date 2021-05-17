US government authorized an arms sale to Israel of more than US $ 735 million

15 minutes. The Government of the United States (USA) approved an arms sale worth 735 million dollars to Israel, in an agreement that sees the light in full escalation of tensions between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip.

The project proposes the delivery of precision weapons. It was notified by the Joe Biden Administration to Congress on May 5, according to various sources consulted by the Washington Post. It was therefore almost a week before the crossing of attacks on both sides of the Gaza border began.

The Government is obliged to notify this type of agreement to the legislature and, usually, it does not transcend until the Congress has given it an informal approval. Upon notification, legislators have 20 days to raise objections.

Rejection of the ad

Several US congressmen have already expressed their displeasure at this step for the sale of arms to Israel. However, traditionally the American political class has been pro-Israeli. In fact, he has maintained virtually common messages on both sides of the political spectrum, both Democratic and Republican.

A Democrat who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee questioned both the substance of the agreement and the timing of the announcement. “Allowing this plan to sell smart bombs to go ahead without pressuring Israel to agree to a ceasefire will only increase the slaughter,” he lamented.

This source emphasized the death of “many civilians” in the Strip as a result of the Israeli bombings. He also referred to the destruction of the building that housed the offices of the American news agency Associated Press. (AP)

Biden sent a senior government official to the area to see first-hand the evolution of the escalation of tensions. At the same time, he has maintained contacts with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

The current occupant of the White House must finish defining his policy on this conflict after the constant gestures given to Israel by his predecessor, Donald Trump. The former president even ordered the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.