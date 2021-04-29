US government and experts promote bitcoin regulation to combat computer blackmail

By Joseph Menn and John Shiffman

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, Apr 28 (Reuters) – Government and industry officials facing a “ransomware” epidemic, in which hackers freeze computers and demand payment to unlock them, are targeting a regulation of cryptocurrencies as a key to combat the scourge, said sources familiar with the work of a public and private group.

In a report to be released on Thursday, the think tank is expected to call for a much more aggressive monitoring of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that, although they have gained acceptance among investors in the last year, remain the livelihood of traders. ransomware and other criminals who run little risk of prosecution in much of the world.

Ransomware gangs raised nearly $ 350 million last year, triple the amount in 2019, two members of the task force wrote this week.

Businesses, government agencies, hospitals, and school systems are among the victims of ransomware groups, some of which, according to US officials, have friendly relations with countries such as North Korea and Russia.

“There is much more that can be done to limit the abuse of these amazing technologies,” said Philip Reiner, executive director of the Institute of Security and Technology, who led the Task Force on Ransomware, but declined to comment on the report before its release. publication.

Just a week ago, the US Department of Justice created a government ransomware group. Central bank regulators and financial crime investigators around the world are also debating whether and how cryptocurrencies should be regulated.

The new rules proposed by the public-private group, some of which would require congressional intervention, are primarily aimed at breaking the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions, the sources said.

If applied, they could dampen the enthusiasm of those who see cryptocurrencies as a haven from national monetary policies and government oversight of individuals’ financial activities, and who have exceeded $ 1 trillion in total capitalization.

The task force includes representatives from the FBI and the United States Secret Service, as well as major security and technology companies.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and John Shiffman in Washington, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)