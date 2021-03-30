US government again postpones foreclosures for mortgage moratorium

March 30, 2021

The administration of President Joe Biden reported on the extension of the ban on foreclosure for non-payment of mortgages until June 30 to help homeowners face the crisis due to the pandemic.

The measure of the mortgage foreclosures due to the moratorium would expire on March 31.

According to Census reports, 12% of US homeowners have difficulty meeting monthly payments.

The benefit includes the ability for homeowners to claim assistance to reduce or stop mortgage payments.

The White House estimates that more than 10 million homeowners are behind on their mortgage payments and assures that the assistance will help them keep their properties amid “a housing crisis,” according to NBC CT.

The measures do not include a moratorium on evictions due to late rent.

