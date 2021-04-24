US gives green light to resume vaccination with J&J

15 minutes. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light on Friday to “immediately” resume the use of the vaccine by Janssen, the Belgian affiliate of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The regulatory body’s decision comes shortly after an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) advised this Friday to resume vaccination with this serum, adding a warning about possible risks.

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age or older,” the acting FDA director said at a news conference. Janet Woodcock.

“We are confident,” he added, “that this vaccine continues to meet our safety, efficacy and quality standards.”

Positive balance

The United States recommended on April 13 to suspend the use of the J&J serum, after six cases of cerebral thrombosis were detected in women under 48 years of age, of which one died.

At the press conference, Woodcock assured that the possibility of cerebral thrombosis occurring “is very low.” Although he said the FDA and CDC will continue to investigate its potential risk.

As of this Friday, the authorities in the United States had documented 15 cases of thrombosis and 3 deaths. Among the 8 million doses administered.

Three days ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also found a “possible link” between the clots and the J&J vaccine. But he confirmed that the balance between benefit and risk of this preparation remains “positive.”