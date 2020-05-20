The US Congressional Budget Office forecasts that for the second quarter of the year GDP will collapse and unemployment will rise due to the COVID-19

The Gross domestic product (GDP) of United States will fall at an annualized rate of 38 percent in the second quarter of this year due to measures by social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, marking the end of the longest expansion in the U.S. economy since World War II, according to forecasts released Tuesday by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

In a report with its provisional projections for the remainder of the year and 2021, the CBO anticipates that the US labor market may experience in the second quarter of 2020 “the greatest deterioration since the 1930s”, with an average of unemployment 15 percent compared to 4 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“The CBO estimates that the real gross domestic product will contract 11 percent in the second quarter of this year, which at an annual rate is equivalent to a decrease of 38 percent,” the document reads.

In addition, the fiscal deficit May increase to $ 2.2 trillion this year and decrease to about $ 600 billion in fiscal year 2021, as a result of approved assistance programs to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

Those amounts make up around 11 percent of nominal GDP this year and 3 percent in 2021.

“The pandemic and the social distancing measures taken to contain it have greatly altered economic activity, causing a wave of job losses and ending the longest expansion since World War II,” the Budget Office said.

The document projects that the economy will begin to recover from the second half of this year, as concerns about the pandemic diminish and that state and local authorities ease orders to stay home and prohibitions on public meetings, among others.

Although he warns that “the persistence of social distancing will keep economic activity and the conditions of the labor market suppressed for some time.”

Measures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the CBO, have led to a collapse of consumer spending and many companies to reduce or cease operations, while choosing to fire or suspend their employees.

On unemployment, the CBO details, it increased from 3.5 percent in February to 14.7 percent in April, reflecting “a decrease of more than 25 million in the number of employed people and a reduction of more than 8 million in the size of the workforce. ”

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned of the “risk of permanent damage” to the US economy if confined to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, by virtually appearing before the Senate banking committee to assess the economic prospects and effectiveness of the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package approved in April, the highest of the country’s history.

While the President of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, asked Congress at that same hearing for more fiscal stimulus and considered that the “measures taken to contain the virus represent an investment in our individual and collective health.”

With information from EFE