US gasoline shortage eased but some areas still without supply

By Laila Kearney

(Reuters) – The gasoline shortage that hit the United States’ east coast last week eased slowly on Sunday as the country’s largest pipeline network recovered from a devastating cyberattack.

The six-day shutdown of the 8,900-kilometer Colonial Pipeline system was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from reaching fuel tanks across the east of the country. .

Thousands of service stations were left without supplies due to lack of supplies. Drivers, fearful of a prolonged shortage, were filling their gas tanks.

Fuel refineries and distributors were rushing to rally ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend in late May, which traditionally marks the start of the summer period when demand surges from the increased flow of travel. by car.

“Colonial Pipeline is currently shipping at a normal rate,” company spokesman Eric Abercrombie said in an email. “It will take some time for the supply chain to fully normalize.”

In Washington, DC, about 80% of gas stations were empty, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.

Elsewhere, more than half of the stations were still out of operation in North Carolina, while less than half of the gas stations were out of fuel in South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to GasBuddy data.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney and Stephanie Kelly in New York; edited in Spanish by Gabriel Burin)