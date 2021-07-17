US freezes visas to Nicaraguan officials for repression against opponents

.. The State Department of USA on Monday blocked the visas of 100 legislators and officials of the Nicaraguan judicial system and their families, estimating that they are accomplices of the campaign of the government of Daniel Ortega against the opposition.

As reported by the Department, those on the black list “are presumably responsible or complicit in undermining democracy, including those with responsibility or complicity in the repression of peaceful protests or the abuse of human rights.”

The statement cites the arrests made by the Ortega government of 26 political opponents and democracy activists.

In addition, the US Foreign Secretary said that those who had supported the new “repressive” laws used to restrict immigration were included on the list. freedom of expression, dissent and participation in the political process.

Revocation of US visas

Last week, the Nicaraguan government arrested five people, including a presidential hopeful. He also arrested leaders of a peasant movement, for allegedly threatening the “sovereignty” of the country.

This Monday’s decision includes the revocation of the US visas of those who already had them.

“The United States will continue to use the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to advance the release of political prisoners and to support the calls of Nicaraguans for greater freedom, responsibility, and freedom. free and fair elections“Said the State Department.

