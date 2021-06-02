US Formally Ends Trump’s “Stay in Mexico” Policy

The United States formally ended the “Stay in Mexico” asylum policy established by former President Donald Trump in light of the growing arrival of undocumented immigrants to the country’s southern border, Joe’s government reported Tuesday. Biden.

Under the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, tens of thousands of asylum seekers, mostly from Central America, have been sent back to Mexico in the past two years pending the resolution of their cases.

“The MPP is no longer a necessary or viable tool,” said the head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, in a memorandum announcing the cancellation.

According to their evaluation, the program has not improved border management, nor does it serve the objectives of Biden to address the fundamental reasons that motivate irregular immigration.

Mayorkas said the MPP did not solve the security problems, as more than a quarter of those enrolled in the program were intercepted trying to cross the border again.

Nor did it streamline the procedures, even more delayed with the covid-19 pandemic, which caused the temporary closure of the immigration courts.

Some 68,000 people were returned to Mexico after the “Stay in Mexico” framework, according to official US figures.

The MPP, announced in December 2018 by the Trump administration, and specified in a document on January 25, 2019, was suspended as soon as he took office. Biden on January 20 of this year.

Then on February 2, Biden signed a decree instructing DHS to review the program. The White House said then that the MPP had led “to a humanitarian crisis in the Mexican north.”

Mayorkas pointed out that some 11,200 asylum seekers registered with the MPP have already entered the United States to process their requests within the framework of the first phase of dismantling the program, which will continue to be implemented.

“This is a great victory. The forced return policy was cruel, depraved and illegal, and we are glad that it was finally repealed, ”said Judy Rabinovitz, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who had sued that policy in court.

The ACLU and other activists now insist that Biden put an end to “Title 42”, also from the Trump era, which allows the immediate expulsion of undocumented immigrants who arrive in the country as a result of the pandemic, even if they are asylum seekers.