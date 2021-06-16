US flight landed emergency due to passenger threats

The police of that city arrested the suspect. He was identified as an off-duty Delta employee in his 20s, according to the press.

DRAFTING. A flight en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta, in the United States, was diverted for an emergency landing, when a passenger attacked two flight attendants and threatened to shoot down the plane, they reported The authorities.

The incident took place late on Friday, at a time when Americans are using airways more than ever since the pandemic broke out.

In the most recent incident, there was a terrifying uproar in the front of Delta Flight 1730, according to the airline and the news media. communication.

While a man was struggling with the flight attendants – and repeatedly saying that he was going to “shoot down the plane” – the pilot called over the public address system for “all healthy men” to come.

Several, including an off-duty pilot, pounced on him. After a violent The struggle captured on video managed to dominate the man, police said.

The plane, which was heading from the west coast to Atlanta in the southeast of the country, was diverted to Oklahoma.

After complaining of chest pains and showing signs of what police said were mental problems, the man was hospitalized.

So far no other injuries have been reported.

In a statement, Delta thanked the passengers and crew who “helped stop a rebellious passenger.”

Police searched the plane before allowing the flight to continue and the FBI opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows that “unruly passenger” incidents on flights commercial have skyrocketed this year.

The agency dropped 394 charges in “unruly passenger” cases as of May 25 this year. This is a much higher rate than 183 for all of 2020, according to its website.

