US Flag flies at half mast at White House over California massacre

Once again the United States flag flies at half mast for deadly gunfight.

And is that this morning a shooting in California has claimed the lives of nine people, including the perpetrator of the shots, and has left several injured.

The White House is in “close contact” with the authorities of San Jose, California, USA After what happened and as a sign of mourning, the flag is at half mast.

NOW: The flag at the White House lowered to half staff in the wake of today’s shooting in San Jose, CA pic.twitter.com/PpvCMB6d13 – Tim Perry (@ tperry518) May 26, 2021

“The White House is monitoring the situation. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families ”, said the White House deputy spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, at a press conference.

The spokeswoman recalled that the investigation is ongoing, so not all the data is known, but explained that the Government is in “close contact” with the authorities in San José to offer the assistance that is necessary.

“We don’t have all the details yet. But what is clear, as the president has said, is that we suffer an epidemic of armed violence in this country, both from mass shootings and acts of armed violence every day that do not reach the national news ”, Jean-Pierre stated.

For this reason, he explained that President Joe Biden has asked the Senate to approve several bills that have already received the support of the House of Representatives, including an initiative to establish a criminal record check on all purchases. weapons, something that currently depends on each state.

However, the room for maneuver of Biden and the Democrats is very small because the Republican minority in the Senate has enough votes to prevent any major reform.

Nine people, including the perpetrator, were killed Wednesday in a shooting in downtown San Jose, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis said at a news conference.

Davis explained that there are several injured, some of them in serious condition.

The event occurred in the shunting yard that the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) has in downtown San José, where it stores and carries out maintenance tasks for the rail cars. train.