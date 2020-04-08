By Sharay Angulo and Anthony Esposito

MEXICO CITY, Apr 7 (.) – Business groups in the United States are pressing the Mexican government to brand certain industries as “essential” so that sanitary measures to curb the coronavirus in Mexico do not affect supply chains on both sides of the border.

United by a trade agreement for 26 years, value chains and production lines in Mexico and the United States are often closely linked, and countless parties travel back and forth across the shared border.

“The essential (activities) in the United States continue working, producing, and it is important that there be this homologation of American companies in Mexico so as not to break the value chain,” said Luis Foncerrada, chief economist at the Chamber of Commerce of United States in Mexico (AmCham).

At the end of last month, Mexico declared a health emergency and issued measures aimed at containing the viral outbreak, which now totals more than 1.3 million infections worldwide, and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities.

“We are talking to the (Mexican) authorities to (…) explain and present the case of the enormous importance of homologation (…) We hope that there will be a very good response, because if not, many lines of production and value chains, “said Foncerrada.

AmCham leads the talks and maintains close contact with the US embassy in Mexico and commercial offices in Washington.

The Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), which represents auto parts suppliers in the United States, sent a letter Monday to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Commerce Representative Robert Lighthizer expressing “serious concern” for the “negative economic impact” posed by Mexican sanitary restrictions.

FOOD, NON-ESSENTIAL?

Not only in the automotive chain are there risks of disruption due to sanitary measures in Mexico. In industries like canned food, some companies have also turned to the American Community, which represents US interests in Mexico, to be listed as essential.

“We are doing (lobbying) in the American Community with the authorities and also … with the Mexican organizations and leaders,” said its president Larry Rubin. “There is a huge concern.”

The Mexican canned food industry allocates 80% of its exports to the United States, according to the chamber that groups it, Canainca. Its general director, Jonás Murillo, said that the sector is essential for food production.

“A little at our risk we have to continue producing. And if they come and tell us to stop, we understand that we are an agrifood chain,” said Murillo.

The highest Mexican business leadership, grouped in the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), has also asked the government to clarify which companies can and cannot continue operating.

