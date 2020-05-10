(CNN Spanish) – A US federal court It banned a group from selling a substance equivalent to industrial bleach that was falsely advertised as a remedy for various diseases, including covid-19.

In her 10-page decision of May 1, Federal Judge Kathleen M. Williams argued that there was sufficient evidence that the defendants, who represent the so-called Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, located in Bradenton, Florida, violated the law by publishing on its website that the product, called “miracle mineral solution” (MMS), seeks to “cure, mitigate, treat or prevent covid-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV / AIDS and multiple sclerosis ”.

In the order, Williams cites opinions from officials of the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English), in which, for example, it is explained that there are no studies or tests that the product serves to treat the mentioned diseases.

The FDA had already said in mid-April that the alleged treatment included chlorine dioxide, which is used for industrial bleaching.

The agency had previously issued a warning letter to the Genesis church, but stated that the defendants “made it clear that they had no intention of taking corrective action and would continue to sell [el tratamiento] in violation of the law ”. “They have no authority over us,” the defendants were reported to the FDA, as recorded in Judge Williams’ preliminary injunction.

The FDA said it had received reports of serious adverse effects, such as respiratory failure, life-threatening low blood pressure, and acute liver failure, after some people drank certain products with chlorine dioxide.

The restraining order also states that defendants must allow and pay the costs of inspections by the federal agency, and cannot destroy information or documentation about MMS or other drugs, among other measures.

For days, neither the leaders nor the legal representative of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing have responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

With information from Arman Azad.

