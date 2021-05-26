US FDA Approves Emergency Use of GSK-Vir Antibody Drug Against COVID-19

(Reuters) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline to combat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in 12-year-olds or more.

The antibody drug, Sotrovimab, is not licensed for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, the health regulator said Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)

Sotrovimab is in a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which mimic the natural antibodies the body makes to fight infection.

The antibody treatment will be available to COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, GSK and Vir said, adding that they plan to submit a marketing request to the FDA in the second half of 2021.

Similar COVID-19 therapies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been licensed for emergency use in the United States.

The European Union’s drug regulator last week endorsed the use of Sotrovimab for COVID-19 patients who were at risk of severe illness and did not need supplemental oxygen.

(Report by Amruta Khandekar. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)